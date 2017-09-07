Parents of teen football player who died during practice file suit against school district

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Mileto, the high school football player killed during practice, has filed a legal claim against Sachem Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club, their lawyer said Wednesday.

According to the claim, the teen’s parents intend to sue the school district for $7.5 million in compensation for personal injuries, including conscious pain and suffering as well as the wrongful death of their son due to “carelessness and negligence.”

Mileto died Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four other players were carrying struck him on the head during an off-season workout as part of a strength and conditioning camp. The incident occurred at Sachem East High School.

After the teen’s death, the school’s head football coach and another member of the coaching staff were reassigned.