Officers hospitalized when men fleeing shooting crash into NYPD cruiser in Brooklyn: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Four people, including two police officers, remain hospitalized Thursday after two men allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting crashed into an NYPD cruiser in Brooklyn.

Police first responded to reports of shots fired near Halsey Street and Saratoga Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the department said.

That's when police say two men fleeing the scene T-boned a patrol car, which happened to be in the area, two blocks away at Ralph Avenue and MacDonough Street.

The two officers inside the patrol car and the two fleeing men were all hospitalized, and their vehicles badly damaged.

Both officers are expected to be OK, but suffered neck, back, leg and unspecified internal injuries.

The men, ages 19 and 29, were critically injured.

A gun matching shell casings at the original shooting scene was also found in the men's vehicle, police said.