Jose strengthens to a Category 2 hurricane in Atlantic

MIAMI — Jose has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic. It’s following a path toward islands already slammed by Irma.

Hurricane 2 storms have sustained winds of 96-110 mph. It could uproot trees, cause power outages and damage homes.

The Category 2 storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane — Category 3 or more — on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Like Irma, Hurricane Jose is a Cape Verde hurricane, a type of storm that forms in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands (now known as Cabo Verde).

The closest land mass Jose will approach is the northern Leeward Islands, the same ones Irma just devastated. It’s not close enough to cause direct destruction but near enough to bring another potential round of wind and rain to the ravaged islands. Isolated amounts of 10 inches are possible.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis and Saba and St. Eustatius, according to the hurricane center.