× Hurricane watch in effect for portions of Florida as Irma approaches

FLORIDA — A hurricane watch was issued for parts of south Florida and the Florida Keys Thursday as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that has proven deadly in the Caribbean, moves toward the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for portions of south Florida & the Florida Keys. #Irma https://t.co/h5yQYOQIjM — NWS (@NWS) September 7, 2017

From the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from

Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,

including the Florida Keys.

Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from

Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,

including the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay.

A storm surge watch means there is a “possibility of life-threatening inundantion, from rising water moving inland from the coastline” within the next 48 hours, the agency said.