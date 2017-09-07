Hurricane watch in effect for portions of Florida as Irma approaches
FLORIDA — A hurricane watch was issued for parts of south Florida and the Florida Keys Thursday as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that has proven deadly in the Caribbean, moves toward the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
From the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update:
- A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from
Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,
including the Florida Keys.
- A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from
Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach,
including the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay.
A storm surge watch means there is a “possibility of life-threatening inundantion, from rising water moving inland from the coastline” within the next 48 hours, the agency said.