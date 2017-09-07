Hurricane Jose now a Category 3

Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
Hurricane Jose, which ramped up to a Category 2 storm earlier Thursday is now a Category 3 hurricane.

Jose is following Irma’s path toward Caribbean islands. It is now classified as a major hurricane. It has the potential to majorly damage homes, uproot trees, shut down access to clean water and cause power outages.

It has sustained winds of 111-129 mph.

Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24-36 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, which was devastated by Irma. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Leeward Islands from Dominica to Anguilla, weather experts said. It will maintain any ongoing flooding and may cause additional life-threatening flooding.