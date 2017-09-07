Hungry Girl recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lasagna-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients (4 servings)

1 spaghetti squash (about 41/2 pounds)

¾ cup canned crushed tomatoes

¼ cup light/low-fat ricotta cheese

1 ½ teaspoons chopped garlic

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces raw extra-lean ground beef (4% fat or less)

¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Microwave squash for 6 minutes, until soft enough to cut. Halve lengthwise; scoop out and discard seeds.

3. Fill a large baking pan with ½ inch water. Add squash halves, cut sides down. (Use 2 pans, if needed.)

4. Bake until tender, about 40 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine crushed tomatoes, ricotta, garlic, onion powder, and Italian seasoning. Add 1 tablespoon basil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Mix until uniform.

6. About 10 minutes before squash is done baking, bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add beef, and season with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cook and crumble for about 5 minutes, until fully cooked.

7. Reduce heat to low. Add tomato mixture to the skillet. Cook and stir until hot and well mixed, about 1 minute.

8. Remove baking pan from the oven, but leave oven on. Remove squash halves, and blot away excess moisture.

9. Empty water from baking pan. Return squash halves, cut side up.

10. Fill squash halves with beef mixture. Top with mozzarella and remaining 1-tablespoon basil.

11. Bake until filling is hot and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Squash-Crust Cheese Pizza

Ingredients (2 servings)

Squash Crust Ingredients

1 ¾ pounds (about 4 medium) yellow squash

¼ cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/8 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

TOPPING

½ cup canned crushed tomatoes

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using the shredder side of a box or hand grater (the one with larger holes), shred squash into a large microwave safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 3 minutes, or until hot and soft. Transfer squash to a fine-mesh strainer to drain. Let cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible—there will be a lot. Return squash to the large bowl, and add remaining crust ingredients. Mix thoroughly. Divide crust mixture into two circles on the baking sheet, each about ¼ inch thick and 7 inches in diameter. Bake until the tops have browned, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir seasonings into crushed tomatoes. Spread seasoned tomatoes over the crusts, leaving ½ inch borders. Top with mozzarella and basil. Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crispy, 5 to 7 minutes.

Tater Tot-chos

Ingredients (2 servings)

2 cups roughly chopped cauliflower

¼ cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

½ cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese

2 tablespoons seeded and chopped jalapeño peppers

¼ cup Salsa

2 tablespoons light sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until reduced to the consistency of coarse breadcrumbs. Place cauliflower crumbs in a large microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave for 2 minutes. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 2 minutes, or until hot and soft. Transfer to a fine-mesh strainer to drain. Let cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible—there will be a lot. Return cauliflower crumbs to the large bowl. Add egg whites, breadcrumbs, Parm, and seasonings. Add 2 tablespoons Mexican-blend cheese, and mix thoroughly. Firmly and evenly form mixture into 28 tots, each about 1 inch long, ½ inch wide, and ½ inch thick Evenly lay tots on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Carefully flip. Bake until golden brown and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Arrange tots on the center of the sheet, so they are touching. Sprinkle with remaining 6 tablespoons Mexican blend cheese, and top with jalapeño peppers. Bake until cheese has melted, about 3 minutes. Serve topped with salsa, sour cream, and scallions.

Brownie Batter Growing Oatmeal

Ingredients (1 serving)

½ cup old-fashioned oats

1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

1 teaspoon mini (or chopped) semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ ounce (about 1 tablespoon) chopped walnuts

Directions

In a nonstick pot, combine oats, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and salt.

2. Add almond milk and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil.

3. Reduce to a simmer. Cook and stir until thick and creamy, 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Transfer to a medium bowl, and stir in sweetener and chocolate chips. Let cool until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Gently stir, and top with walnuts.

I Dream of Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients (8 servings)

Crust Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup whipped butter

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 tablespoons powdered peanut butter or defatted peanut flour

2 teaspoons Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

Filling Ingredients

½ cup powdered peanut butter or defatted peanut flour

1 ½cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt

½ cup light/reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter (no sugar added)

2 tablespoons Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions