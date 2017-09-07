Howard wants to know why insurer won’t pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — Edwin Cordero, Junior has a problem with Geico Insurance. Back in July he had an accident at an intersection in Newark. He says the other driver turned into his 2017 Honda Accord and sideswiped it. Damage estimate: More than $2,300. But he says Geico won’t pay his claim.

“The driver he said he was listening to his I-phone because he lost reception from his GPS,” Edwin told us. “(He) kept saying I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

In fact, Edwin sent us audio he says he recorded on his phone. As Edwin explains it, the other driver is caught on audio saying, “I’m sorry I f----d up your day.” We heard that audio for ourselves.

Geico told us it has the material, too. But yet it still refuses to pay Edwin’s claim.

We’ve asked for an explanation. But can’t help but think that maybe this is how Geico is able to meet its advertising claim that the company can save some of its customers 15 percent on car insurance.