Former Yankees executive Gene ‘Stick’ Michael dead at 79

NEW YORK — Yankees executive, Gene “Stick” Michael, has died at the age of 79 from a heart attack, according to reports.

Under Michael, the Yankees drafted or signed the team’s “Core Four”Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, as reported by MLB.com.

“Stick” was the manager for the team from 1981-82 and served as their general manager fro 1991-95.

Michael played for the Yankees from 1968 until 1974.

