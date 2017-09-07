Former Yankees executive Gene ‘Stick’ Michael dead at 79

Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
Posted 11:35 AM, September 7, 2017

NEW YORK — Yankees executive, Gene “Stick” Michael, has died at the age of 79 from a heart attack, according to reports.

Former New York Yankee Gene Michael waves to the crowd during the teams 63rd Old Timers Day before the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, 2009 at Yankee Stadium(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Under Michael, the Yankees drafted or signed the team’s “Core Four”Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, as reported by MLB.com.

“Stick” was the manager for the team from 1981-82 and served as their general manager fro 1991-95.

Michael played for the Yankees from 1968 until 1974.

