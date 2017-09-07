FDNY adds names to wall of members with 9/11-linked deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Just days before the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY added 32 more names to a wall designed to honor members who died of 9/11 related illnesses.

The World Trade Center Memorial Wall, which was unveiled in September 2011, now lists 159 FDNY members who died from 9/11 related illnesses. More than 340 FDNY members were also killed on 9/11 itself.

Among the newly added names are a father and son who died of cancer months apart. Robert Alexander, 43, died in August of cancer related to his service at the World Trade Center. His death follows that of his father, Raymond Alexander, who about nine months ago died of cancers also tied to ground zero.