Comparing Hurricanes Irma and Andrew

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida for a possibly historic collision, many Sunshine State residents recall Hurricane Andrew, which occurred just over 25 years ago. So how do the two tropical storms compare?

On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall in Homestead, Fla., killing 65 people and causing an additional 43 indirect deaths. Andrew devastated the Miami area, packing winds of 165 mph, before traveling to Louisiana.

By contrast, Irma at its strongest point was blowing sustained winds at 185 mph, the longest duration of sustained winds of any hurricane on record. Irma is currently around 400 miles wide, much larger than Andrew was at its peak.

Andrew buzzed through South Florida then entered the Gulf of Mexico and hit Louisiana as a weakened storm. Irma, on the other hand, has the potential to devastate the entire Sunshine State as it moves north as a much bigger storm. Georgia and the Carolinas could be next on her destructive path.

Andrew devastated Florida real estate, demolishing or damaging 125,000 homes. Its destruction caused Florida to enact new building codes and safety measures, as well as reformed the emergency response system at both the state and federal level.

Even before reaching Florida, Irma has already devastated Caribbean islands like Barbuda, St. Martin and Anguilla. The hurricane was so strong that, according to some reports, 95 percent of Barbuda's buildings have been damaged. Many Puerto Rican residents have no power after Irma skirted the island.

While it's unclear if Irma will still be a category 5 when it reaches Florida, the cost of the storm could be catastrophic and well beyond Andrew's, which in today's dollars cost an adjusted $47.8 billion. In 2017, one estimate found a storm of Andrew’s magnitude in Southern Florida could cost up to $100 billion — and remember, Irma is expected to impact the entire state and beyond.

