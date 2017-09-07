Cats and dogs from Harvey-affected Texas land in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Here they come: another furry batch of Hurricane Harvey refugees on four legs.

Beautiful bowsers and fabulous felines looking for forever homes have come to New Jersey. These furry survivors looking for loving homes were removed from a shelter to give Hurricane Harvey canines and feline victims a safe place to live until they can be reunited with their evacuated families.

Just hearing their barks and seeing the dozens of crated cats and dogs being removed from a flight from Houston breaks your heart.

"Our hearts are just full that there is something we can do to help out the people of Texas by welcoming these animals into our programs," Heather Cammisa, president and CEO of St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, told PIX11.

An airport employee fell in love with a 15-week-old grey tabby named Shrimp. And even though she already has three cats, Cindy Parsons says there's room in her home and heart for one more.

"Well I love cats," Parsons told PIX11. "I see she's a kitten and I would love to give her a good home."

There was a two-year-old male chihuahua named Scooter and a lab mix named Cooper and teeny weeny puppy named Ava. They're all going to the Southampton Animal Shelter for a bath, a warm bed and a visit to the vet Friday. After that, they'll be available for adoption at St. Hubert's, the Westchester or Monmouth County SPCA.

"We have emergency placement partners around the country who assist us with placement of animals from disaster zones."" Brian Hackett, the New Jersey state director of the Humane Society of the United States, told PIX11.

For more information about where to find these cats and dogs, go to sthuberts.org.