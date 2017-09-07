Brooklyn woman who has trouble with stairs stuck in 4th floor apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Linda Pierson says she has struggled up five flights of stairs to get to her Sterling place apartment on the fourth floor for over a decade.

Even with numerous doctors notes since 2006, management had not transferred her yet, Pierson said. The notes explain Pierson's difficulties with stairs and explain that the Crown Heights woman needs a ground floor apartment.

"Everyday I struggle," said Pierson. " I can't physically do this anymore."

Pierson prays for strength as she walks up the stairs with the help of a cane.

"It's nearly impossible," she said. "It's terrible."

Dougert Management, the company that runs the building, told PIX11 News, that they are doing everything they can to make it happen for Linda.

