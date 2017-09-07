Boomer Esiason expresses ‘love’ for Craig Carton, says show will go on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Boomer Esiason on Thursday expressed his love and support for co-host, Craig Carton, who was accused of being connected to an investment scheme.

Carton has been indefinitely suspended from the WFAN show, “Boomer and Carton in the Morning.”

Esiason, a former NFL quarterback, has not spoken to Carton since they were last on-air together, but mentioned his love for his co-host during the show Thursday, a day after Carton was arrested.

“We’re going to continue to do it and I’m going to bring my friends in here until we find a permanent replacement, if in fact that’s where this is going to take us. But I just want people to know out there, that I love my partner for 10 years. I still love my partner. I love his family. I love his kids. And I am praying every single day that he lands on his feet, that they land on their feet," he said.

Carton and business partner Joseph Meli are accused of running a scheme in which they used funds from new investors to repay earlier investors and other debts, according to the filed complaint. Carton is also charged with wire and securities fraud.

Esiason assured listeners that the show will go on despite Carton’s absence and he will have guest hosts coming in while they find a replacement, if needed.