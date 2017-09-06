UN says Irma could affect 37 million people

The United Nations says that according to estimates as many as 37 million people could be affected by Hurricane Irma.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. has deployed a humanitarian team to Barbados to work with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to help hurricane victims, and additional teams are on standby.

Dujarric told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday that U.N. officials in Haiti are supporting the government and have deployed staff to the country’s northern departments which are likely to be impacted.

He said U.N. peacekeepers, who are wrapping up their mission, have deployed two units and some engineers to the coastal city of Gonaives to be ready to open the main roads to the north, northeast and northwest.

Dujarric said U.N. military and police officers are also ready to be deployed to support the Haitian National Police.

