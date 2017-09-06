South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

McMaster took tweeted out the statement, asking South Carolinians to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

“The state of emergency allows one of the best, most experienced emergency response teams on earth to begin organizing response efforts,” he wrote.

“South Carolina is fortunate to have time to allow us to prepare for Hurricane Irma’s potential landfall and it is important that families and individuals in vulnerable areas use that time to review safety plans in case they are needed.”