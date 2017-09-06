Recipes from Tom Colicchio

Grilled White Cheddar with Pears, Walnut Pesto & Cranberry Mustard

Ingredients (4 Servings)

8 slices Arnold® Country Buttermilk bread

8 slices White Cheddar cheese

2 Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and sliced

Extra virgin olive oil

Walnut pesto (recipe follows)

Cranberry mustard (recipe follows)

Walnut Pesto Ingredients:

2 cups walnuts

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cranberry Mustard Ingredients:

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 cup grain mustard

Directions

Walnut Pesto Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 300° F.

2. Spread walnuts on a sheet pan and toast in the oven until fragrant. Transfer walnuts to a food processor and roughly chop. Slowly add the oil and continue to process until you have a spreadable (but not too smooth) pesto; the walnuts release their own oils so be patient while adding oil. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate for up to one week.

Cranberry Mustard Directions

1. Plump cranberries by soaking in warm water for 30 minutes. Drain and roughly chop. Add to grain mustard, stir together and refrigerate.

Grilled Cheese Directions

1. Spread the walnut pesto on 4 slices of bread. Add 1 slice of cheese to each, then sliced pears, then last pieces of cheese. Top with cranberry mustard and second slice of bread.

2. In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Place sandwiches one at a time in skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes before flipping (check for color and temperature: cheese should be melted and bread golden). If the bread is sticking, allow to cook slightly longer and it will unstick itself.

3. Remove from skillet, pat dry of any excess olive oil, cut in half and serve.

===

Tuna Salad with Avocado, Black Olive, Butterhead Lettuce & Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients (1 serving)

8 slices Arnold® Whole Grains Oatnut bread

1 head butterhead lettuce

¼ cup black olives, roughly chopped

2 avocados, sliced

Tuna salad (recipe follows)

Lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Tuna Salad Ingredients:

12 ounces Yellowfin or Albacore tuna

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons red onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon capers, drained

2 teaspoons fresh oregano, chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

⅔ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons shallots, finely chopped

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Directions

Tuna Salad Directions

1. Combine tuna, olive oil, red wine vinegar, red onion, capers, oregano, salt and pepper in a medium bowl and mix well. Adjust seasoning as necessary and refrigerate until ready to use.

Lemon Vinaigrette Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine the oil, lemon juice, shallots and salt. Whisk until the vinaigrette emulsifies. Add the rosemary sprig, cover and set aside for 1 hour (remove the rosemary before using). Keeps well refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Sandwich Directions

1. Add whole leaf butterhead lettuce to a large mixing bowl and dress with lemon vinaigrette. Set aside.

2. Add olives to tuna salad and spread across 4 slices of bread. Top with sliced avocado, dressed butterhead lettuce and remaining pieces of bread. Serve at room temperature.