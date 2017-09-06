Queens man fatally shot outside Bronx deli: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A 21-year-old Queens man died after being gunned down in front of a Bronx deli, police said Wednesday.

Bryce Hamilton, of Queens' Arverne neighborhood, was standing in front of Bronx Deli Grocery at East 180 Street and Daly Avenue when he was shot, police said.

Police first responded to reports of a man being assaulted at the location at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Hamilton was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition, but later died, according to police.

No arrest have been made.

