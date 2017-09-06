Police search for repeated subway robbers in Lower Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are asking for help in identifying and locating the individuals wanted in connection to several robberies across Lower Manhattan in August and September.

The incidents are as followed:

On Aug. 10, one of the individuals asked a 47-year-old female for a dollar on a northbound No. 4 train Bowling Green station around 1 a.m. While reaching for her wallet, the second individual pushed her head back and removed her wallet from the purse. The two fled off the train and out of the station.

On Aug. 11, at around 2:30 p.m., one of the individuals smacked a 12-year-old male victim in the face and took his cellphone on a northbound No. 6 train at 33rd Street.

On Aug. 31, a 20-year-old male victim’s cell phone was snatched from his hands on a southbound J train at the Delancey Street station around 2:10 p.m.

About an hour later, at about 3:40 p.m., five individuals inside the Fulton Street subway station surrounded a 14-year-old victim. One took the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and punched him twice in the face.

On Sept. 1, at around 9:50 a.m., the two individuals threatened a 16-year-old male victim with bodily harm and removed his cell phone on a southbound J train at the Delancey Street station. The forced the victim off the train at the Flushing Avenue Station as the two individuals remained on the train.

The first individual is described as a Hispanic male with an Afro, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

The second individual is described as a Hispanic male with a backpack, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).