Police fatally shoot man in Bronx; officers taken to hospital

EDENWALD, the Bronx — Police fatally shot a man in the Bronx Wednesday night, officials said.

Several officers fired on him and a taser was also used.

An imitation gun and a knife were recovered at the scene.

Officers were also taken to the hospital.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting. No identifying information has been released.

NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez and NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan are on the scene of the shooting at Pratt Avenue and Conner Street.

Officials with the FDNY received reports of a shooting involving an emotionally disturbed person just before 6 p.m.

NYPD personnel are on scene of a police involved shooting at 3700 Pratt Ave in the @NYPD47Pct in the BX. More details when available — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) September 6, 2017

Additionally, there has been a weapon recovered at the scene — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) September 6, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.