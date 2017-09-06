Pennsylvania man dead after trying to rescue children on Jersey Shore

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A man’s act of heroism took a tragic turn when he was killed trying to help two children at the Jersey Shore, police said.

It happened last weekend on Wildwood Beach.

Police said the children were playing on a sandbar when they got pulled into the water. That’s when the man jumped in to rescue them, but a riptide pulled him into the ocean too.

Lifeguards said they went into the water to save the swimmers. But when they got back to shore, they realized the Pennsylvania man was missing.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Hany Mohamed, of Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Two hours later, surfers found Mohamed in the water close to Wildwood Crest. He was taken to the hospital and soon after pronounced dead.