NYPD’s reconstructed ‘face’ could be 3rd victim of suspected serial killer

BROOKLYN — The NYPD called him John Doe, when his torso was found in a dumpster at a waste transfer station in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on July 26, 2005.

His hands had been cut off.

His head was found several days later, in a Bedford-Stuyvesant garden.

Police initially estimated his age was between 18 and 20 years old.

Now, the NYPD has reconstructed the dismembered victim’s face, thanks to new DNA technology, and they’re investigating whether he’s the third victim of suspected serial killer, Kwauhuru Govan.

PIX11 broke the news that Govan allegedly targeted his victims along Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, where he was living more than a dozen years ago.

John Doe’s torso had been dumped in a Gates Avenue container, before it landed at the Maspeth Avenue transfer station.

Govan’s arrest last fall, in the beating and strangulation of 17-year-old Sharabia Thomas, became possible, thanks to a tip from a PIX11 News viewer, who wrote to the Mary Murphy Mystery Facebook page in May 2016.

We later learned Thomas lived just two blocks away from Govan on Gates Avenue.

In May 2016, the viewer asked us to review Thomas’ February 2004 murder.

The middle child of three sisters, she had disappeared on her way to high school.

Her body was found folded in garbage bags hours later, in an alley off Palmetto Street.

Thomas wasn’t identified for several days, because her body was discovered in a different police precinct from where her family lived — the adjacent one.

PIX11 took the information to detectives from the Cold Case Squad.

When they reviewed Thomas’ murder case, DNA from under her fingernails matched a DNA profile on a national database.

The DNA led the NYPD to a Florida prison last fall, where 38-year-old Govan was about to be released, after serving time for robbery.

He denied involvement in Thomas’ murder.

Police then realized that Govan lived directly across the street from another teenager who had been dismembered in February 2005, a year after Thomas’ murder.

Rashawn Brazell, 19, was last seen walking toward the Gates Avenue train station on Feb. 14, 2005.

He was supposed to go for a job interview and then have a Valentine’s Day lunch with his mother, Desire Brazell.

Most of Brazell’s body parts were found in trash bags in a Brooklyn subway tunnel several days later.

One of his arms was discovered in a Greenpoint transfer station the same week.

But Desire Brazell was pained that her son’s head was never recovered.

“I never got to look on him again,” she told PIX11.

Brazell’s case was featured three times on the former TV program, “America’s Most Wanted.”

Govan became agitated in court this past February, when he was arrested for Brazell’s dismemberment murder, his second, alleged victim from Gates Avenue.

“I couldn’t even dissect a frog,” he screamed to the judge, as court officers led him back to jail.

When PIX11 reported earlier this year that detectives were investigating whether “John Doe” — a third victim — was tied to Govan, Desire Brazell gasped with shock.

She still didn’t know that John Doe’s torso had been thrown in a container on Gates Avenue, the block where she lived.

“He dumped another one?” she queried.

John Doe’s torso was eventually found in the Maspeth Avenue transfer station in July 2005, just five months after Rashawn Brazell was killed and dismembered.

It’s important to note that one of Brazell’s limbs turned up in a transfer station very close to where John Doe’s torso was found in Brooklyn.

The NYPD’s Chief of Special Operations, James Luongo, and the Commanding Officer of the Cold Case Squad, Lt. David Nilsen, now hope John Doe’s reconstructed face will trigger recognition from someone who knew the victim well.

They’re hoping for an identification — and a resolution of his case.