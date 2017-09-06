Jose strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic with 75 mph winds

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Jose has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, according to the U.S National Hurricane Center.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediately threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm’s path could change.

Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.

The storm is far from land and well east of the powerful Hurricane Irma, which is now a Category 5 storm over the Caribbean.

At least two people have died and two others have been seriously injured in the islands of St. Barts and St. Martin after Hurricane Irma blew through Wednesday, French Overseas Affairs Minister Annick Girardin told reporters before boarding a flight to the French territory of Guadeloupe.

Hurricane Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic — is battering the northern Virgin Islands and hurtling toward Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, which early reports suggest suffered heavy damage.

Irma’s core slammed Barbuda early Wednesday before moving over St. Martin and Anguilla and parts of the British Virgin Islands. Its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph were well above the 157 mph threshold of a Category 5 storm.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose,” the National Hurricane Center said.

