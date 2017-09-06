Hurricane tracker: Follow path of Irma, Jose, Katia

Three dangerous hurricanes are over the Atlantic.

The biggest, Irma, is a Category Five. Hurricanes Jose and Katia were upgraded to Category One hurricanes from Tropical Storms on Wednesday evening.

5:10 p.m.: Hurricane Katia forms in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico

The government of Mexico has issued a hurricane watch for the coast of the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.

5 p.m.: Jose strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic with 75 mph winds

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediately threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm’s path could change.

4:30 p.m.: 2 dead as Irma hits Caribbean islands

At least two people have died and two others have been seriously injured in the islands of St. Barts and St. Martin after Hurricane Irma blew through Wednesday.

3:15 p.m.: Rains from Irma begin hitting Puerto Rico