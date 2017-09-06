Bronx mom says she has lead hazards in her home and needs a transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A 32-year-old mother of three says she has lead hazards in her Bronx home and needs a transfer.

The woman asked PIX11 News to protect her identity and location out of fear for the safety of her family.

"I have suffered in silence long enough. I want my family out. We don't deserve to live like this," said a woman, PIX11 News will call, Samantha.

Samantha was horrified to find out her daughter, one-year-old Winter, tested positive for lead in July and has waited for a transfer from the City.

PIX11 News reached out to several City agencies.

A Department of Homeless Services spokesperson says, "Immediately after receiving this information yesterday, we are working with the not-for-profit service provider that operates this location to transfer this family to another location. At the same time, we are working with agency partners to further investigate and ensure the landlord addresses any issues in this unit.”

