Bronx DA moves to dismiss case against Pedro Hernandez

THE BRONX — The Bronx district attorney will move on Wednesday to dismiss the charges against Pedro Hernandez, the teenage subject of a marquee national case of criminal justice who was arrested by an allegedly crooked detective and stood to lose a full-ride college scholarship if he didn’t make bail at Rikers Island.

Hernandez was indicted last summer in a 2015 shooting of a Bronx teenager on East 169th Street.

He’d been charged in two separate 2015 shootings of Shaun Nardoni, for which Hernandez was jailed on Rikers Island for a year, and Tyrese Revel. Hernandez, has always maintained his innocence and refused a plea deal that would have released him from lockup in Rikers.

The DA said her office dug back into the case and re-interviewed multiple witnesses before concluding it “appropriate” to ask that the case be dismissed.

“We discovered unanticipated witness and evidentiary issues, including that one of the original witnesses is no longer cooperative. The investigation also revealed that information originally provided to my Office during the initial investigation of this case has now proven to be inconsistent and contradictory. Further, the victim of the shooting is unable to identify who shot him,” Bronx DA Darcel Clark said in a statement.

The DA’s office plans to submit their application for dismissal Wednesday morning.

PIX11 has reported extensively on Hernandez’s case, which has made national headlines as time ran out for the teen to post bail and accept a full scholarship to college after he completed high school with honors while incarcerated.

He ultimately made bail — reduced from $250,000 to $105,000 — with the help of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a justice organization headed by Kerry Kennedy.