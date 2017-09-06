Border patrol nabs undocumented immigrant who raped LI minor

Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant who had raped a minor in Nassau County, officials said Wednesday.

The man, a Honduran national, was arrested, charged and found guilty. He was arrested in Rio Grande City, Texas on Aug. 31.

His name was not immediately released.

Border Patrol agents also apprehended a Honduran man the same day in Texas, officials said. He had previously been arrested in Florida for molesting a child. The man also had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two other men – one from Salvador and another from Mexico – were also recently taken into custody by Border Patrol agents, according to a news release. One was a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang. The other man had previously been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

All four men are being processed, officials said. They were trying to illegally enter the United States at the times of their arrests.