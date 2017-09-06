Download the PIX11 News App for the latest on Hurricane Irma

‘Boomer and Carton’ co-host Craig Carton arrested

Posted 8:01 AM, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:00AM, September 6, 2017

NEW YORK— Radio personality and “Boomer and Carton in the Morning” co-host, Craig Carton, was arrested at his home Wednesday, according to the FBI.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Radio Personality Craig Carton attends the MR. CHIBBS Opening Night screening at the IFC Center on May 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for BMG )

The radio personality was arrested at his home Wednesday morning in connection with an investment scheme, according to sources.

Carton and his partners founded a business that promised to sell blocks of concert tickets they claimed they had access to. In reality, they tickets did not exist, and Carton did not have access.

Business investors were defrauded over $2 million.

“We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities,” said a CBS RADIO spokesperson.

Carton began his broadcasting career in 1991 at WGR Radio. He became the co-host with Boomer Esiason in 2007 for the WFAN show “Boomer and Carton in the Morning.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.