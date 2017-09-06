‘Boomer and Carton’ co-host Craig Carton arrested

NEW YORK— Radio personality and “Boomer and Carton in the Morning” co-host, Craig Carton, was arrested at his home Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The radio personality was arrested at his home Wednesday morning in connection with an investment scheme, according to sources.

Carton and his partners founded a business that promised to sell blocks of concert tickets they claimed they had access to. In reality, they tickets did not exist, and Carton did not have access.

Business investors were defrauded over $2 million.

“We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities,” said a CBS RADIO spokesperson.

Carton began his broadcasting career in 1991 at WGR Radio. He became the co-host with Boomer Esiason in 2007 for the WFAN show “Boomer and Carton in the Morning.”

