Amazon fulfillment center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Amazon is building its first New York fulfillment center in Staten Island, creating more than 2,250 new full-time jobs, the company said Wednesday.

Employees at the proposed 885,000-square-foot facility on the borough’s West Shore will “work alongside robotics to pick, pack and ship customer items such as household essentials, books and toys,” the company said.

The project is being developed by Matrix Development Group, Amazon said. The facility will be housed at Matrix Global Logistics Park on Gulf Avenue in Bloomfield, SI Live reports.

Amazon said the following benefits will come along with employment at the facility:

“Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 10,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.”

When jobs become available, they’ll be posted here.