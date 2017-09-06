Subscribe to Mr. G’s forecasts on Amazon Alexa!
7 live sharks, 3 dead ones found in NY home’s pool

Posted 2:40 PM, September 6, 2017

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. — New York officials say seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a Hudson Valley home.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says Wednesday that officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville on Aug. 23 found a 15-foot-diameter above-ground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples, measured and tagged the sharks before and transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. The investigation is continuing.