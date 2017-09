FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A 63-year-old woman was found dead in a Brooklyn home Tuesday morning with trauma to her head.

Her body was found in an Avenue J home around 11 a.m., police said. A 56-year-old man at the same address was taken into police custody for questioning.

No identifying information has been released. Police have not yet made any arrests.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.