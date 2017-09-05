Trump to phase out program for young immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, who are often called “Dreamers,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.