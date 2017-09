Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — A tractor-trailer fire is causing massive delays in both directions on Interstate-78 during the Tuesday morning rush-hour.

AIR11 footage showed the remains of a tractor-trailer in the medium near I-78 Exit 45, bordering Berkeley Heights, as of 6:30 a.m.

As of an hour later, two lanes remained closed in both directions and traffic was backed up about 6 miles in both directions.