Teen gets shot while exiting cab in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male is expected to be okay after getting shot early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

A dispute took place aroubd E. Fordham Road and Bainbridge Avenue in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m. when shots were fired, said police.

The 15-year-old teen was exiting his cab when he got shot in the buttocks by one of the bullets.

The cabbie was not shot, said reports.

It appears that the cabbie drove the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Police are investigating what happened.