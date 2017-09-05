Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NY, CT

NEW YORK — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Peekskill, NY; Stony Point, NY and Woodbury, NY until 5:30 PM, weather forecasts show.

A strong thunderstorm will affect Northern Westchester, Southern Orange, and Western Putnam and Rockland Counties.

There could be 60 mph wind gusts, weather officials said. Expect damage to trees and power lines.

As of 5 p.m. a severe thunderstorm is already hitting Putnam county.

The National Weather Service said there’s danger of a tornado in relation to the storm.

