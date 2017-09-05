Obama condemns Trump for doing away with DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Barack Obama spoke out on Tuesday against President Trump ending the Deferred Action For Children Arrivals program.

DACA protects immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The executive order for the program was Obama’s legacy immigration legislation.

Following Trump’s decision, Obama took to Facebook and called the action “cruel” and “self-defeating.”

“But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?”

The former president has kept a low profile since leaving office but said he would speak out if DACA was revoked.

Trump says he is working with Congress in order to fix the program.