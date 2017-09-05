NYPD officers walk son of killed officer to his 1st day of school

NEW YORK — A young boy — the son of a slain NYPD officer — received a police escort to his first day of school Tuesday.

Dozens of officers from a Bronx precinct came out to walk Austin to school. His father, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, was shot in the head at point blank range while in pursuit of a suspect.

“The #NYPD will not allow anyone to forget Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo or the immense sacrifice he & his family made for the people of our great city,” NYPD Commissioner James O’ Neill tweeted.

Tuozzolo, a 19-year-veteran of the force and a father of two, was shot on Nov. 4, 2016. Sgt. Emmanuel Kwo, who was also pursuing Manuel Rosales at the time, was shot repeatedly in the legs.

Rosales had 17 prior arrests in Suffolk County, some related to domestic disputes. He had served time in state prison for possession of stolen property.

After he fatally shot Tuozzolo, the NYPD vowed to stand by the slain officer’s two sons and his widowed wife. They’re keeping that promise.

“This morning we continued our vow to #NeverForget Paul’s family, as we send off Austin on his 1st day of school,” the 43rd Precinct tweeted.