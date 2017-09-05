New mom needs gas restored in Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Petal Griffith says her building on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx hasn't had gas since May.

"You are not supposed to microwave baby bottles. The process of feeding my one-month-old son is painful," said Griffith.

For more than a dozen families in her building, Griffith says it's been a lot of cold showers and no cooking for months. PIX11 News reached out to Sharp Management.

Gas was restored to all apartments in the building late Tuesday. A Sharp Management spokesperson says, "the problem has been resolved and we are happy the gas is restored and conditions are back to normal."

