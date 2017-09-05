Man slashed on the A train in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A man was slashed when police say a heated argument between strangers on a northbound A train got out of control.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say one of the men slashed the 48-year-old on his shoulder and elbow before getting off the train at Clinton and Washington Avenues.

Witnesses say the victim stayed on the train until the next stop, Lafayette Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, and then called 911 for help.

NYPD detectives are looking for evidence on the platform and along the tracks. Police say they also want to speak with both men involved in this violent altercation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).