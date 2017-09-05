Man slashed on Brooklyn subway train

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a dispute on a train Tuesday morning, police said.

The encounter started around 1:30 a.m. when a man got into a verbal dispute with a passenger near Liberty Avenue on a Manhattan-bound A-train, according to police.

At the Clinton – Washington Avs. train station, the perpetrator exits the train cart into the platform, but walks back toward the train and slashes the victim, from his right shoulder to his right elbow, causing heavy bleeding.

The victim remained onboard until arriving at the Lafayette station where he called 911 and was taken to Methodist hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police are looking for the person who slashed the victim, description unknown.

Police do not believe the victim and perpetrator know each other.