Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on highway in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 8 p.m on Monday.

A white car was going north between Exits 2 and 3 on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

That’s when police say the car struck a pedestrian on the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the call and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident and looking for the driver responsible. No identifying information about the driver or their car was immediately released.

