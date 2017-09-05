Gunman robs jewelry store in NJ mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, NJ — A group of four masked robbers - including one with a gun - robbed a New Jersey jewelry store at Jersey Gardens Mall before it opened Tuesday morning.

They forced their way inside, confronted one of the store's owners and pointed a gun at her. The group threatened to kill her if she didn't leave.

Police briefly evacuated the mall after the robbery. It was reopened a short time later.

Officials with the Elizabeth Police Department are not sure how the group got into the mall.

No arrests have been made.

It's not the first time there's been a security issue at the mall. In December of 2016, 10 people were injured when reports of shots fired sparked chaos in the mall. Ten people were injured as thousands of panicked shoppers evacuated the mall.

Anyone with information about this case asked to call Elizabeth Police Detectives at 908-558-2121.