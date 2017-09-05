From removing scars to whitening your teeth, 7 high-tech beauty must haves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11's go-to beauty maven Milly Almodovar from @beautylogicblog always showcases the latest and greatest products in the beauty world. Well she doesn't disappoint with her picks of must-have gadgets to help us look our best. Celebrities has access to a team of people to make them camera-ready for the big screen. Well, these newest high tech items do the same without the pricetag. Check them out.

PMD Personal Microderm PRO $199.00

Microdermabrasion at a derm's office can be extremely pricey. $150-200 per session. This product is great because it allows you to do it at home. The revolutionary Personal Microderm PRO combines the power of patented spinning disc technology with a perfectly calibrated vacuum suction to brighten, smooth, and even skin tone and texture. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores—allowing makeup to glide on smoother and skin care to penetrate deeper. The exfoliation action removes dead skin cells barrier and supports healthy, natural cell growth, revealing younger-looking, softer, rejuvenated skin. If you use code WPIX30 PMDbeauty.com will give you 30 percent off the personal Microderm Pro.

www.pmdbeauty.com

Oralgen NuPearl.32x Advanced Teeth Whitening System $59.95

Do you know having whiter teeth makes you look 5 years younger? Sadly lots of people can’t whiten their teeth because of sensitivity. This product is incredible. The peroxide-free Oralgen NuPearl 32X Teeth Whitening Kit and Perfecting Whitening Pen are 99% natural and 100% food grade. They are also GRAS – “generally regarded as safe.Fun fact: most tooth paste formulas are not considered GRAS. (So don’t swallow your toothpaste!)

The Oralgen 32X formula is safe for enamel, gentle on teeth, and free from harsh ingredients, including: Peroxide, Latex, Parabens, Sulfates, Sodium Fluoride, PEG/PPG. Also, it is Gluten-Free. Sodium bicarbonate plus the NuBright LED Technology, and natural peppermint oil work to attack stains. One of my favorite teeth whiteners especially if your teeth are sensitive.

www.oralgen.com

Embrace Active Scar Defense $46-99

As school is back in session, kids are playing sports and are more active – this means more accidents and injury. I was a tomboy as a child and have scars on my legs from just playing sports that I’m still ashamed of to this day and have to wear body makeup to cover them. Scarring occurs as excess collagen is formed to close a cut, laceration or incision. And now, instead of just treating scars, there is new technology that actually allows you to prevent them. Embrace Active Scar Defense gently contracts to hold both sides of an incision together, relieving skin tension and preventing the formation of excess collagen that results in dark, visible, raised scars. The only way to prevent scar formation is to reduce tension immediately after an incision is closed. Treating scars within six months of an injury or a procedure presents the best opportunity to prevent the formation of visible, dark, raised scars. Embrace® Active Scar Defense is applied once every 10 days, and can be worn during everyday activities like showering and exercise, making it an ideal solution for busy lifestyles. Kids, and anyone can use this!

www.amazon.com

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLight Eyecare Pro LED Device $159

Show off the look of rested, revived, youthful eyes in as little as three minutes a day. SpectraLite™ EyeCare Pro brings the latest professional light therapy to your home in a next-generation, hands-free, wearable design. SpectraLite™ Eye Care Pro is FDA-cleared for the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. This innovative device features 72 LEDs showcasing a full-spectrum of therapeutic light and is proven to stimulate the natural production of collagen to treat signs of aging around the eyes. This easy-to-use, hands-free device features automatic shutoff after three minutes, a charging indicator light, and a flexible silicone and adjustable head strap allow for universal fit. It penetrates into skin to support natural collagen, smooths the look of wrinkles and crow’s feet, visbly firms skin, and evens skin tone and texture.

www.sephora.com

Finishing Touch Flawless $19.95

This is the #1 selling gadget right now on Amazon and it doesn’t surprise me. I think lots of women are scared to talk about how hairy their face can get especially after their 30’s when their estrogen levels decrease. (I have no problem talking about mine!) This product is great because it’s a pain free facial hair removal device that instantly sweeps away unwanted hair without redness or irritation. It’s gentle, safe and more cost effective than using a laser, tweezer or wax to remove unwanted hair and because it doesn’t require hair to grow out, It can be used everyday without growing back thicker. It has an 18 karat gold plated rotating head that is hypoallergenic and dermatologist recommended with a sleek discreet design that is ideal for use at home or on the go.

www.amazon.com

Sneek Peak

Silk’n Titan $269 Lauches October 5

Sneak Peek: This item isn’t launching till October 5, but they sent exclusively to WPIX to show first. As we get older our face starts to sag. This uses harmonized energy technology to reduce wrinkles and lift your face. Designed to be used on all areas of the face and neck, this technology repairs collagen and elastin fibers from inside out. Titan delivers energy to precise areas beneath the skin to activate your body’s natural restoration process. It tighten skin, reduces superficial sun and age spots. Improves the structure and elasticity of the skin.

www.silkn.com

The Leaflet $49.99 Launches September 8

The innovative facial cleansing device from PopSonic is built with sonic technology and clinically proven to remove makeup and daily grime better than washing by hand. Nine adjustable speeds, Up to 6,500 vibrations per minute

Approximately 1,900 Bristles, Two-minute timer with 20-second interval indicator, Waterproof (IPX5) ,Antimicrobial silicone rubber exterior ,Up to 125 uses per charge, Built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery

And, of course, regular use of the Leaflet will promote younger, healthier, more radiant looking skin!

Available Sept 8 exclusively on QVC www.qvc.com