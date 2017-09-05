Drunk LI driver crashes into teenage stepson walking dog

CENTERPORT, NY — An allegedly drunk driver crashed into his teenage stepson and broke the boy’s leg while he was out walking the family’s dog.

Scott Lipton was in the car with his other stepson – a 9-year-old boy – when allegedly he hit the 13-year-old boy Monday evening, police said. He crashed into a pole after hitting the teen around 5:50 p.m.

The teenage stepson was taken to the hospital by helicopter for the broken leg, a Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said. The 9-year-old stepson was also treated at the hospital. Neither of the injuries were life threatening.

Lipton, 42, and the dog were not injured.

Police charged Lipton with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.