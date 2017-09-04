Two people shot near J’Ouvert celebration site in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two people have been shot near the J'Ouvert Festival site in Brooklyn hours before the celebrations Sunday night.

A 49-year-old man has died after getting shot in the head while a 44-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The police department has declined to comment on whether or not the shootings are associated with the J'Ouvert celebration.

The J'Ouvert celebration started around 4 a.m., but the celebration has been connected with a lot of violence, leading to a later start of the parade in hopes of a safer environment. Barriers will be placed along the route. Revelers will have to pass through metal detectors, and no alcohol or backpacks will be allowed.

Officials say they hope with the new measures that the violence will permanently tamped down.

"J'ouvert is one of the most vibrant and passionate celebrations of culture in our great city, and it is incumbent upon all of us to make this year's festivities peaceful and enjoyable for everyone," Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.