J’ouvert — one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S.— was held in New York Monday morning amid ramped-up security.

Thousands of revelers including musicians, dancers and costumed troupes gathered for the celebration. There had been talk of canceling this year’s party because of past violence. Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.