Person shot near West Indian Day Parade

CROWN Heights, Brooklyn — A person was shot and rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

The victim, who was shot on Eastern Parkway between Brooklyn and New York Avenues, is not likely to die, officials said.

The gunshot wound was to the chest, police sources said.

No identifying information is currently available for the victim. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

