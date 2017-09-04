NY officials will sue if Trump ends DACA

NEW YORK — New York pledged protection for the state’s dreamers if President Donald Trump ends protections for immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will sue the federal government if Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as he is expected to do, he announced Monday. More than 42,000 New Yorkers are protected under DACA.

“President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program would be cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers—and I will sue to protect them,” Schneiderman said.

DACA, which was started in 2012 under President Barack Obama, allows about 788,000 dreamers to live, work and study in the U.S. without fear of immediate deportation. The White House says it will announce a decision on the program Tuesday.

An end to the program would rip families apart, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said. It would “demonize diversity.”

“We should not and cannot sit on the sidelines and watch the lives of these young people ruined,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have both a legal and moral obligation to make sure that the laws are faithfully executed without discrimination or animus.”