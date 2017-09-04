Man rapes stroke victim at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX — A 37-year-old man raped a female stroke patient at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, police said.

Keith Nembhard, a Bronx resident, allegedly raped the 32-year-old patient on Friday evening, an NYPD spokesperson said. Hospital staff held him in custody until police arrived.

A nurse told police she saw Nembhard in bed with the patient, officials said. She had suffered a stroke and was mentally incapable of giving consent.

Nembhard knew the victim, police sources said.

He was charged with second degree rape.