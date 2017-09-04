Man arrested after assaulting, stabbing ex-girlfriend in Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A man was arrested for attempted murder, said police on Monday.

A 32-year-old woman was scheduled to meet with her ex-boyfriend’s mother to discuss financial assistance for her child, said police.

Upon arriving at the meeting place, the victim was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, Kenny Cruz, and began arguing with her.

Cruz punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and began kicking her. He also caused deep lacerations on the victim by grabbing a stapler and striking the victim on the top of her head. He also grabbed scissors and stabbed her three times, police reported.

The victim tried calling 911, but Cruz took the phone away from her.

She was able to run away and was transported to a hospital, suffering three stab wounds, a collapsed lung, and multiple lacerations.

Kenny Cruz was arrested on Sunday and is charged with a attempted murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of robbery in the 1st degree, 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree, two counts of Menacing 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief 4th degree. He will be arraigned on Monday, September 4, 2017 at First District Court, Hempstead.