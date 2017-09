BUSHWICK, Brooklyn – Four people were injured in a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn on Monday.

A 23-year-old male jumped a curb and hit four people by 1185 Halsey St. around 5 a.m.

The driver, who was reportedly drunk, attempted to leave the scene, but was caught by police, said authorities.

The pedestrians were transported to the Brookdale Hospital where three are in serious condition, and one is likely in serious condition.

Charges against the driver were not immediately disclosed.